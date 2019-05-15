Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Patrick J. Kelly, President of Kelly Insurance Group in Trappe, PA is the recipient of the 2019 Marvin J Lewis Award for Community Service presented by the Perkiomen Valley Chamber of Commerce.



The Board of Directors of the Perkiomen Valley Chamber established the Marvin J. Lewis Community Service Award in memory of the late Marvin J. Lewis, Esquire. As a Past President and Director, Mr. Lewis' efforts were intimately involved in guiding PVCC's growth and development. According to the Chamber, The community service award is presented to an outstanding member of the community who qualifies both in deed and spirit and who, through their long-term efforts and involvement, has made a significant, positive impact upon life within the Perkiomen Valley.



The agency supports local first responders, youth sports, schools, churches and various local charities while providing Auto, Home, Life, Business, Group Benefits and Medicare Assistance to customers in the local community.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

In business since 1984, Kelly Insurance Agency offers a variety of insurance products in Skippack, Royersford, Phoenixville, Collegeville, Limerick, and surrounding communities in Pennsylvania.



For more information, please visit www.kellyins.com/.