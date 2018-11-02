Patrick Knowles Designs Makes Arrangement with Boat Furniture in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2018 --For those looking for custom artwork, sculptural furniture or a show-stopping centerpiece for their superyacht, then Patrick Knowles Designs is the one to call. Priding itself on a site-specific approach, Patrick Knowles'skilled craftsmen can turn their expert hand to almost any form of decorative work, including mosaic, sculpture, and bas-relief in metal, glass and stone, trompe l'oeil, gilding, paint finishes, and mirrored artworks.



With decades of experience in conjunction with that of the aviation industry, the company caters to the clients from all over the world with a rare blend of skills -exceptional creativity and constant attention to detail when it comes to boat furniture in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Committed to on-time delivery, the experts are ready to listen to their clients and understand their requirements before interpreting the needs and turning those ideas into results that exceed client expectations. This holds in every aspect of the work they do, from the first client meeting through design concept, execution, and delivery.



With Patrick Knowles Designs at the helm, the company has worked with all of the significant U.S shipyards including Delta, Hatteras, Nordlund, Palmer Johnson, and Trinity Yachts as well as international yards including Feadship, ISA, and others.



Combining his experience in the field with the aviation industry, Patrick Knowles has also designed some 35 aircraft for corporate, VIPs and heads of state clients. Apart from being a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), he is also certified by the National Council for Interior Design Certification and licensed by the state of Florida.



With equal contributions from Stewart Bridges and Nancy Kehl, the company has stood up apart from the rest as America's top yacht interior design firm, specializing in custom luxury yacht interior design in Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida.



For more information about the luxury yacht interior design in Miami and West Palm Beach Florida, visit http://patrickknowlesdesigns.com/about-us/.



About Patrick Knowles Designs

