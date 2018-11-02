Patrick Knowles Specializes in Luxury Yacht Interior Design in Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2018 --With the able leadership of Patrick Knowles, the company worked almost exclusively on yacht refit projects which gave them a broad experience of working with a strict time frame in different design styles with competitive budgets.



Over the years, the company has managed to build an excellent reputation amongst the yachting community for being the refit design experts. With decades of experience in the industry, Patrick Knowles has earned a good track record for the on-time delivery and great outcome.



Specialized in luxury yacht interior design in Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, the team of Patrick Knowles offers a wealth of expertise in every aspect of yacht design together with a vast library of fabrics, finishes, and fittings, making them ideally placed to fulfill the diverse needs and requirements of their clients.



They understand what it requires to add essence to the overall interior and to do so; they add furniture to make a statement in the luxury yacht interior. The director Patrick Knowles and his team have over decades of experience in the yacht industry during which time they have served all of the significant U.S shipyards including Delta, Hatteras, Nordlund, Palmer Johnson, and Trinity Yachts as well as international yards including Feadship, ISA, and others.



In addition to luxury yacht interior design, Patrick Knowles has years of experience of working for avian industry. Over the years, he has designed some 35 aircraft for corporate, VIPs and heads of state clients.



At Patrick Knowles, the designers create imaginative details for a truly luxurious appearance. They have been responsible for many award-winning interiors. From main saloons to master suites, they have answered the most demanding requests with interiors that have been custom built to the highest standards.



For more information about boat furniture in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visit http://patrickknowlesdesigns.com.



About Patrick Knowles Designs

