Patrick Saada Strengthens Involvement in the Making of the Finest Diamond Jewelry Through Galith

Ramat Gan, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Patrick Saada has long been a leading player in the diamond industry, whether in the mining, trading, or manufacturing of this precious natural resource. Today, he has further expanded his horizons in the industry with the making of jewelry as well, forging a close partnership with his daughter to form Galith.



When it comes to diamonds, everyone can agree that they are one of the world's most precious natural resources. Diamonds have been found for centuries, and the diamond mining industry has changed the lives of millions, providing opportunities and growth which cannot be found in other sectors.



This is something that Patrick Saada knows all too well, being the founder of the highly-esteemed firm of Infinite Diam Ltd. Patrick Saada has been involved in the mining, trading, and manufacturing of diamonds for many years and his vision brought a company like Infinite Diam Ltd to life. As is stated on the Infinite Diam website, "Infinite Diam – founded in 2013 and headquartered in the hub of Israel's International Diamond Exchange – has the unique combination of expertise in mining, rough diamond trading, manufacturing, and jewelry. The company, which is 100% family owned, is a leading player in the international rough diamond business. Infinite Diam core values are transparency, integrity, and professionalism."



Patrick Saada, with his vision and determination, formed the company which has had diverse interests in mining since 2007. From 2007 until 2013, Patrick Saada was actively and acutely involved in the building and development of the largest diamond mine in the country of Sierra Leone, called Koidu. With this experience, Mr. Saada has become an expert in all the different facets of industrial mining operations for diamonds, which include geology, engineering, metallurgy, and mining.



The company is comprised of various members of the Saada family, and Patrick Saada is now also involved in his own daughter's jewelry firm, Galith. With Patrick Saada's involvement, the Galith brand has become the epitome of diamond perfection, with its selection of fine jewelry including engagement rings, earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces. Customers can even order custom-made engagement rings according to their specifications and preferences.



With Patrick Saada's experience and expertise, companies such as Galith can offer the finest in diamond jewelry, with skilled and detailed craftsmanship and the keenest attention to detail. The range of engagement rings, for instance, is available in several styles, which include classic round brilliant stones and radiant solitaires to cushion solitaires, pear solitaires, oval solitaires, round pave, radiant pave, and a lot more.



About Patrick Saada

Patrick Saada is an established name in diamond mining, trading, manufacturing, and jewelry. For more information on Patrick Saada and his career expertise, visit his website.