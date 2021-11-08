Patriot Fund Honors a Great Humanitarian

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2021 --A special American flag personally made by Retired Command Chief Master Sargent William Markham, a 31-year Air Force veteran, will be presented during a dedication ceremony in recognition of a great humanitarian, Pete Ciarrrocchi and his uncle, George Ciarrocchi, a Silver Star recipient for his actions in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge.



Date: November 8, 2021

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Chickie's & Pete's, 1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145



This special dedication is in honor of his Uncle George- and represents something special "a Silver Star Recipient Honoring Another".



Pete's Uncle George was just one of Pete's most honorable family of brothers who served our Country with distinction including his father Pete Sr., Uncles George, Joe, James, John (Noodles), and Frank (Beau). Uncle George also served as a mentor to Pete and taught him about the restaurant and bar business.



Pete Ciarrocchi and Chickie's and Pete's proudly supports all active and veteran service members every day with a 10% discount as well as a free order of Crabfries® on Veterans Day.



"It's an honor to stand alongside our friends with The Patriot Fund, the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, and by Retired Command Chief Master Sargent William Markham to commemorate Uncle George, recipient of a Silver Star, as well as Joe, James, John (Noodles), and Frank (Beau). We thank all of the active, and veteran members of our military for their sacrifice for our great country" said Pete Ciarrocchi, CEO and Chairman of the Board.



In addition, Chickie's and Pete's will be supporting the Patriot Fund by helping create awareness and raise much needed funds to support our veterans. Guests at Chickie's and Pete's can make a donation by scanning a QR code on Patriot Fund coasters that will be used in all locations. Guests who donate $15 or more will receive a free order of Chickie's and Pete's Ricotta Donuts and Guests who make a donation of $100 or more will receive a 20% discount off of their check.



About The Patriot Fund

The Patriot Fund is an all-volunteer organization totally committed to the welfare of our military veterans where the promises of the VA fall short. We step into the shoes of our veterans to solve VA delays, provide Service Dogs for veterans suffering with PTSD, rehab veterans' homes in need and much more because we connect Patriot Donors who can help solve the real life challenges our veterans face each day.



Visit our dream at www.PatriotFundInc.org



