Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Rocky Mountain Professional Excellence (RMPEx), a 501c(3) organization serving as the regional organization for the Malcolm Baldridge Performance Excellence Program, has announced the appointment of Paul Brothe as Executive Director. Brothe will succeed Dr. Jim Walker, current Managing Director, who has served RMPEx in several roles over many years and will remain with the organization in 2018 in a consultant role.



Brothe has served in a variety of senior leadership roles in companies both in the United States and abroad. He worked as an internal auditor for the technology companies US WEST and McDATA. While at McDATA, Brothe also served in the role of Vice President of Quality and Service. Working with software companies Nero and Quark, Brothe led operations in Germany and India. He has most recently worked with consumer goods companies Eigen Arts, as President, and Sleeping Partners Home Fashions as COO.



"Paul Brothe has a broad business background which is well suited to assisting RMPEx with the mission of helping organizations improve performance and achieve results. He understands the importance of quality processes and can lead RMPEx to a new level. We are excited about the future of RMPEx and look forward to introducing Paul to our many supporting organizations," said Dr. Doug Gilbert, RMPEx board chair.



"It is an honor to be chosen to lead RMPEx, a regional leader in performance excellence. RMPEx has a long history of providing support to organizations throughout the various states and I look forward to increasing RMPEx's profile and reach. Quality processes and procedures improve organizational results, employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. Helping organizations become more successful is both worthwhile and rewarding," said Brothe.



Brothe holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Metropolitan State University of Denver, a Master of Science in Finance and a Master of Science in International Business from the University of Colorado, Denver.



About RMPEx

Incorporated in 2000 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation, Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) helps organizations improve performance and achieve results. RMPEx is funded solely by contributions and operational revenues and is one of over 30 similar Baldrige state programs that exist throughout the U.S. The approaches used by RMPEx are based on the Baldrige Framework for Excellence, a proven best-practice program that evaluates organizations in seven areas: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results. The organization delivers performance excellence education and award programs in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska.



For more information, contact Paul Brothe, RMPEx Executive Director, at 303-893-2739 or executive director@rmpex.org or consult the RMPEx website at http://www.rmpex.org.