Paul Hype Page Launched Company Incorporation Guide in Singapore

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2020 --Paul Hype Page released a comprehensive company incorporation guide in Singapore. From Singapore company incorporation requirements, documents, steps for company incorporation to post-incorporation procedures, this guide provides all relevant information a business owner needs to know about company incorporation in Singapore. Besides the company incorporation guide, Paul Hype Page also displays corporate secretaries, accounting services, taxation, immigration visas and passes' guide on its website.



"Strategic location, pro-business environment, significant government subsidies, and a great source of the talent pool, Singapore is indeed a paradise for startup! Whether to go big or go small, it all depends on the investors! Incorporate a Singapore Company can be as easy as ABC if you do it right! This guide aims to educate the business owners on the basic information of company incorporation in Singapore." said Mr. Eric, the founder of Paul Hype Page.



This guide also covers foreign business owners' work visas, distinct types of the company set up in Singapore, and the tax exemption scheme for newly incorporated Singapore companies.



At only $1955, locals can set up a company in Singapore. The package comes with company secretary service and registered office address for a year. On the other hand, the cost to set up a company in Singapore with Employment Pass for foreign entrepreneurs is as low as $3155. This affordable package includes Singapore Company Registration Fee, Government Fee, Appointment of Company Secretary (for 1 year), Application for Employment Pass, Nominee Director (for 2 months), and Registered Office Address (for 1 year).



"Singapore is a land of opportunity, and Singapore needs more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to contribute to Singapore's economy. We aim to offer a one-stop solution to local as well as foreign entrepreneurs who want to launch a start-up in Singapore. We tried to ease the company incorporation process for entrepreneurs with our professional service." emphasized Mr. Eric, the founder of Paul Hype Page.



"I hope this guide can serve as a checklist for all the investors who are interested to launch their business in Singapore. So, they have an idea of what are the steps, procedures, and documents needed to incorporate a company in Singapore," added Mr. Eric, the founder of Paul Hype Page.



"If you dream to be an aspiring entrepreneur, you can be one. Talk to one of our professional incorporation specialists if you have no clue where to start. We are here to help " said Mr. Eric, the founder of Paul Hype Page.



About Paul Hype Page

Paul Hype Page & Co, established in 2008, is a Full Practicing Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore (ICPAS). Paul Hype Page also registered as a Public Accounting Firm with Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), offering consultancy services relating to Singapore / Malaysia / Indonesia / Hong Kong Company Incorporation Accounting, Auditing, Taxation, Immigration, and related compliance services.