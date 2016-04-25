PawsnSuch Releases Premium Pet Clean-Up Bags

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2016 --The team at PawsnSuch is thrilled to announce the launch of their pet waste clean-up bags. Pet owners, petsitters, and veterinary caregivers searching for large, strong pet clean-up bags can now find the 500-pack from PawsnSuch on Amazon.



PawsnSuch is a pet accessory startup, and the premium pet waste clean-up bags are the family-owned company's flagship product. According to the PawsnSuch team, "We are a new family business with a kindness and love for furry friends of all kinds."



The PawsnSuch team has carefully developed a pet waste clean-up bag that offers a large 8" x 11" size for big jobs while delivering a strong, durable construction. Each package comes with 10 rolls of pet clean-up bags with 50 bags per roll, and each bag is a robust 20 microns thick. Each bag is unscented with an EPI additive. The premium pet waste clean-up bags offer handles and are tear and leak resistant. PawsnSuch is thrilled to offer pet clean-up bags that can be used for jobs of all sizes, including those involving scoopable litter. The bags can even be used for travel, various messes, and dirty diapers.



One recent customer commented, "I have now used 2 boxes of these clean up bags aka poop bags and I find them to be great quality, larger than others I have tried."



PawsnSuch offers a money back guarantee along with each customer's purchase.



The PawsnSuch team said, "Our company has just produced our first product, and we are going to concentrate on making sure that it is the best it can be. We will expand our product line in the future to supply customers, family and friends with high quality products for the needs of many types of family pets."



Shoppers looking to buy strong pet waste clean-up bags in bulk can now find the economically priced bags from PawsnSuch on Amazon. Details can be found at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00Q2ZQYDO.



PawsnSuch is excited to announce the launch of their product, as well as the upcoming expansion of their brand. Information about the company is available at http://pawsnsuch.com/.



About PawsnSuch

PawsnSuch is a family-owned small business offering top-notch pet accessories, including their premium pet waste clean-up bags.



