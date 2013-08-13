PawVogue Fashionista 2013 Contest Winner Will Be Announced During NYC Fashion Week

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --Bob Shaughnessy, founder of PawVogue, based in Manhattan, sees every year the huge celebration Fashion Week is in NYC, and he believes the booming Pet Fashion Industry should be part of the celebration.



In order to recognize the Pet Fashion Designers and the fast growing world of Pet Fashionistas, PawVogue will have an annual contest.- The PawVogue Fashionista of the Year annually.



PawVogue launched in 2012, so this year there will be two winners, PawVogue Fashionista 2012 and PawVogue Fashionista 2013.



The winners will receive a top prize,a couture custom design from one of PawVogue's Elite Designers, Belle Diva Couture or Vienna Couture Canine.. In addition the PawVogue Fashionista Winners will receive a trophy, and a place in history on PawVogue.com.



PawVogue which is a web/blog not only writes about Pet Fashion, it also has a Blog Section, PAW SIX, which writes about many of the well known Fashionistas and the many events they attend in North America, PawVogue will be expanding it's coverage as their fan base continues to grow in Brazil, China, Japan, India, Australia, and Europe as the pet fashion industry is expanding world wide.



PawVogue has a radio show on Pet Life Radio, PawVogue with Cuba America's Top Dog which can be found with a web page dedicated to each show on PawTalkShow. Episode 20, expected to be released this week, has Janice Craig and Mario Laliberte (the Elite Designers) discussing the Contest and what they will be looking for in crowning the winners.



The Contest opens August 15th, and the winners will be announced the last day of Fashion Week , September 12.



Details for entering the contest can be found on PawVogue's home page , top tool bar , contest.



PawVogue wishes to thank the sponsors Belle Diva Couture and Vienna Couture Canine plus all the Fashionistas who enter the contest and help promote the Pet Fashion Industry.



"Fashionista" definition per PawVogue- A pet/parent, who are devoted to pet fashion clothing, particularly unique or high fashion.



The pet must enjoy wearing fashion and attending fashion events.