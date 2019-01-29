Pay Finder Launches New Website to Further Promote Cross-Border Payments Pay Finder's End-to-End Smart Platform Streamlines Global Payment Processes for Businesses

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Payfinder, a leading global payments processor, has launched its new website at Payfinder.com, with the aim of streamlining global payments for enterprises of all sizes and risk levels.



The new website features a designated section for merchants and developers, which includes a view of the payments dashboard, help manuals, SDKs and other tools that facilitate onboarding and enable constant process monitoring. Through its global network of nearly 200 financial partners, Payfinder connects businesses to a wide array of acquirer banks, service providers, platforms and other third parties at each location worldwide, streamlining processes and increasing conversions. The company's innovative platform uses machine learning to reroute payments to the optimal processors at each site, preventing downtimes and lowering operational costs. Main services include gateway processing, global credit card processing, cross-border payments, billing management, and recurring payments.



"Pay Finder is a comprehensive solution which covers all of the merchant's payment requirements from start to finish at every new site," notes Pay Finder CEO. "Our team of experts builds customized solutions for small, medium and large enterprises, both high and low risk, and personally accompanies the customer from the onboarding stage through expansion to new markets."