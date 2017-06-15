San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Top Airport Parking today announced that it will be accepting over 50 cryptocurrencies in exchange for its Pittsburgh Airport Parking. Travelers simply visit their cyrptocurrency page on the site, reserve their parking space, and then make a cryptocurrency transfer through Top Airport Parking's cyrptocurrency payment integration.



This news comes almost two months after Top Airport Parking decided to launch out their cyrptocurrency acceptance at Denver International Airport. Patrick Murray, the company's CEO said, "We've had a great response in Denver after we launched our cyptocurrency special, and saw reservations come in right away. We wanted to make sure we took care of bugs and made iterations to the platform before moving forward. We're excited to now share the news that we're live in Pittsburgh!"



Top Airport Parking is known in the Pittsburgh area for their very affordable un-branded parking deals. Similarly to some hotel booking websites, Top Airport Parking shows certain details about their airport parking deals online, but only lets travelers know where they're parking after they make their purchase. They launched late last year in Pittsburgh with $3.99 a day parking and are happy to announce an even lower rate of $2.75 a day with this launch of cryptocurrency acceptance in Pittsburgh. That deal is with cryptocurrencies and U.S dollars.



"Pittsburgh is becoming a new hub for technology, and we are happy to reach out to that community and hopefully accommodate the geeks (like us) that want to spend some of their cyrptocurrencies."



Top Airport Parking currently accepts the following cyrptocurrencies and altcoins: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, AudioCoin, Asiadigicoin, AdzCoin, BitBean, BlackCoin, Breakout, BitSend, CloakCoin, Crown, CureCoin, Creditbit, Dash, DubaiCoin, Decred, DigitalCoin, Ether Classic, Expanse, Feathercoin, GameCredits, GCRCoin, Goldcoin, Gridcoin, InsaneCoin, LeoCoin, Lisk, MaidSafeCoin, Maxcoin, MonetaryUnit, NAV Coin, Namecoin, NuBits, Namecoin, Novacoin, Nexus, NXT, Omni, PinkCoin, PoSW Coin, PIVX, PotCoin, Peercoin, Pesobit, Quark, Rubycoin, Steem Dollars, StartCOIN, STEEM, Stratis, Syscoin, TorCoin, UniversalCurrency, TetherUSD, Vericoin, Vertcoin, Worldcoin, Bitcoin Plus, Monero, MyriadCoin, PrimeCoin, Spectrecoin, Zcoin, and Zcash.