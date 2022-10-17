Payne Insurance Agency Emerges as a Trusted Independent Insurance Agent in Calhoun and Woodstock, Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2022 --Payne Insurance Agency is a family-owned insurance agency. They were awarded Agency of the Year for 2014 out of over 73 Allstate agencies and are considered a widely trusted independent insurance agent in Calhoun and Woodstock, GA. Being an independent insurance agency, they prioritize the needs and concerns of their clients rather than any specific insurance carrier. Payne Insurance Agency helps their clients compare policies offered by leading insurance carriers of the country to find the plan that can provide the best value for their money.



Karl and Lorraine Payne founded Payne Insurance Agency in Ellijay in 1982. Over the decades, they have managed to win the trust of many local families and businesses. Payne Insurance Agency always maintains absolute transparency with its clients and treats them respectfully and courteously. This agency has a stellar reputation throughout Ellijay owing to its commendable customer service. The staff members of Payne Insurance Agency take time to get to know each client and their unique concerns. Based on their problems and budgetary restrictions, these agents subsequently recommend the best insurance coverage options available in the market.



Payne Insurance Agency offers a dynamic range of risk management policies, including commercial auto insurance in Canton and Ballground, Georgia. For decades they have been writing commercial/business insurance policies at affordable prices. They have provided insurance policies to local contractors, restaurants, taverns/pubs, garage and body shops, farms, gas stations, convenience stores, yoga studios, and more. Payne Insurance Agency also has expertise in Workman's Compensation coverage. All contractors need this coverage to secure a license. Payne Insurance Agency even offers Surety and Title Bonds through their reputed providers.



To contact Payne Insurance Agency and learn more about their insurance policies, call 706-635-7555.



About Payne Insurance Agency

Payne Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that caters to clients across Ellijay, Blairsville, Jasper, Blue Ridge, Dawsonville, Ballground, Calhoun, Canton, Alpharetta, and their nearby areas.