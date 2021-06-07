Payne Insurance Agency Offers Commercial Auto Insurance in Alpharetta and Canton, Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Payne Insurance Agency is among the largest independent insurance agencies in North Georgia. Through them, people can easily invest in business, car, life, and farm insurance Canton and Alpharetta, Georgia. This agency was founded in the year 1982 and had been providing affordable insurance solutions to both families and businesses ever since. The agents of Payne Insurance Agency are dedicated to providing the clients with excellent, personalized customer service based on their years of experience in the industry and extensive insurance knowledge.



People spend a lot of money and hard work building their business from the ground up. It is important to note that all businesses face various risks and hazards that can make all the effort and investment put into it go to waste. To ensure that they don't have to face extensive financial damage due to such an eventuality, people must invest in proper commercial insurance.



Payne Insurance Agency is a highly reliable commercial insurance provider and caters to businesses of all sizes and scales. Through them, people can avail themselves of specific specialized policies, such as commercial auto insurance in Alpharetta and Canton, Georgia. They have expertise in workman's compensation coverage that is designed to protect the policyholder when an employee is injured on the job. Such coverage is required of all contractors to secure a license. Contractors face any number of job-related hazards, and therefore they must have property, income, and liability coverage. On the other hand, restaurant owners would require a variety of coverage to protect against things such as slip and fall, broken equipment, food contamination, and food-related illness. Payne Insurance Agency even offers surety and title bonds through their providers.



Give Payne Insurance Agency a call at 706-635-7555.



About Payne Insurance Agency

Payne Insurance Agency is based in Georgia and caters to families and businesses across Ellijay, Dawsonville, Jasper, Blue Ridge, Blairsville, and nearby areas.