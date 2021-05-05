Payne Insurance Agency Offers Tailored Contractors Insurance in Alpharetta and Canton, Georgia

Ellijay, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2021 --Payne Insurance Agency is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in North Georgia. Payne Insurance Agency was established in 1982, and its focus has always been to provide affordable insurance plans to their variety of customers.



Payne Insurance Agency offers a wide range of commercial insurance solutions, including contractors insurance in Alpharetta and Canton, Georgia. Contractors face a large number of job-related hazards. Hence, they must have adequate property, income, and liability coverage. Payne Insurance Agency even has expertise in workman's compensation coverage that protects businesses when their employee is injured on the job. This coverage is required of all contractors to secure a license.



Payne Insurance Agency also provides industry-specific insurance policies for restaurants, taverns/pubs, garage and body shops, farms, gas stations, convenience stores, and yoga studios. The insurance requirements of each of these businesses differ from each other to a great extent. For example, restaurants need coverage that protects things such as slip and fall, broken equipment, food contamination, food-related illness, and so on. Farms, on the other hand, require coverage for their property and livestock. No matter the type of a business one runs, they can quickly seek out the ideal insurance coverage through Payne Insurance Agency. This agency even offers surety and title bonds through their providers.



The agents of Payne Insurance Agency personally discuss the risk concerns of diverse types of contractors to provide them with the perfect solutions. The commercial insurance policies offered by them typically include the elements of general liability, professional liability, umbrella liability, worker's compensation, employment practices, as well as errors and omissions.



Located in Ellijay, this agency offers comprehensive commercial, car, farm, and homeowners insurance in Dawsonville and Ballground, Georgia.



To get in touch with Payne Insurance Agency, one can give a call at 706-635-7555.



About Payne Insurance Agency

Payne Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. It caters to people across, Blairsville, Jasper, Blue Ridge, Dawsonville, Ballground, Calhoun, Canton, and their nearby areas.