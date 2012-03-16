Small Business Payroll Solution: EzPaycheck Updated for California Users

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2012 --Payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com updated the 2012 ezPaycheck small business payroll software for California users. The new updates include:



- The latest 2012 California payroll tax tables

- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle CASDI and other local taxes.

- The latest federal tax tables and tax forms



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



Designed with simplicity in mind, this payroll application is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. CA small business owners who are tired of spending more time calculating payroll wages, taxes and deductions than searching for new ways to grow business can try out ezPaycheck payroll software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes employers and accountants to start the free test-drive of ezPaycheck payroll system at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.