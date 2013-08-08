Paytime Integrated Payroll Solutions Appoints New Administrative Assistant

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2013 --Paytime, http://www.Paytime.com, announced their latest new hire, Portia Sharp. Portia has joined the Paytime team as an Administrated Assistant. Paytime is a fast growing Payroll Processing Company located in Solon, Ohio. Portia comes to Paytime with over 8 years experience in the quality control area where she helped manage clients and was an integral part of their organization. Portia also has a degree in Web Design. We are fortunate to have Portia at Paytime where she will use her experience and knowledge to provide quality service to our staff and our clients.



Portia comments “I am thrilled to work at Paytime, each day I feel more and more like I am part of the Paytime family and am excited to be with a company dedicated to quality customer service where the employees are treated so well. I look forward to going to work each day. I enjoy working with the all levels of the Paytime staff and am learning so much about the payroll industry. I am ecstatic to work for a company that has been in business for 32 years and has a highly respected reputation”.



Joetta Humphrey, Human Resource Manager said, “We are excited to have Portia at Paytime. She is a perfect fit to our Paytime family. I am confident Portia will play a key role in providing and implementing a high quality interaction with our clients and our team”.



About Paytime

Paytime is a full service integrated payroll solutions provider. Paytime has been providing payroll services for over 30 years. We offer a range of payroll services including but not limited to; Paperless Payroll, Complete Tax Service, New Hire Reporting, Time and Attendance Integration and much more. Paytimes’ understanding and experience in the payroll industry is unparalleled. Please contact us at 1.440.349.2641 for more information.



