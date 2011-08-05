Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2011 --Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) is the leading payroll software solution provider for small businesses, non-profits and accountants. And they believe business owners should spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds.



Halfpricesoft.com releases the new version of ezPaycheck payroll software which can help small businesses deal with the payroll taxes processing in a stress-free way and enables companies to focus on core activities. The newly upgraded version of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- New form-level Help buttons

- Faster, easier Year-to-Date key function

- Updated “Generating New Paycheck” screen

- Improved data back-up and restore features



User can download and try this new version free for days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. The free download includes all features of ezPaycheck 2011, except tax form printing. For full, unlimited use customers must purchase a license key.



“Small business owners have enough to do without having to manually calculate wages,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We created ezPaycheck to free up time for more important tasks and simplify the lives of business. The tedious chore of calculating payroll taxes no longer needs to be a concern for small business owners.”



ezPaycheck payroll software is designed to help keep small companies payroll operations running smoothly and efficiently. The user-friendly design make is ideal for use by non-accountants with minimal computer skills. However, even accountants like it because it is so flexible and supports unlimited accounts with one flat rate.



Dr Ge is so certain that small businesses will find the benefits of ezPaycheck 2011 that Halfpricesoft.com offers a free trial. For 30 days users can try all the features free of charge before they decide buy it. The paycheck software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Sunrise Manor, or anywhere else in Nevada, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Additional features supported by this paycheck software include:

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Form 940 and Form 941 printing

- Supports forms W-2 and W-3

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks



User can purchase ezPaycheck 2011 payroll application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and receive the license key immediately after the transaction is done.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2/1009 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.