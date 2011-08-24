Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2011 --Discount small business software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), has released an updated edition of its payroll software ezPaycheck for service companies.



This new version make it easier for service companies to handle the paychecks by yearly salary, hourly rate, commission, tips, project rate or piece rate.



Other features make ezPaycheck software as one of the best payroll tax solution for service companies include:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Unlimited Employees, unlimited check printing

- Support tax forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- 30 day free trial



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll—including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck is affordable for any business. ezPaycheck’s graphical interface and functions are so intuitive that even users without much computer or accounting experience can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation. Additionally, customers can try ezPaycheck payroll software without cost or obligation for 30 days.



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.



This updated version of ezPaycheck is available for test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp