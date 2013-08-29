Paytime Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2013 --Paytime, a growing integrated payroll solutions company, announced today that Dustin Small has joined Paytime, located in Cleveland, Ohio. The announcement was made by Human Resources Manager, Joetta Humphrey. Dustin comes to us with extensive sales experience; having spent the last 11 years in sales, 9 of which were in payroll, where he was instrumental in servicing and developing new clients.



Dustin joins Paytime as Vice President of Sales. Dustin comments, “I am excited to embark on a new opportunity with Paytime and look forward to working with the Paytime team to further develop their already extensive client base. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on high quality service”.



Joetta Humphrey, Human Resources Manager, said, “We are very pleased to have Dustin at Paytime as an addition to our sales team. He is a perfect fit to our Paytime family. I am confident with Dustin’s experience, he will represent Paytime in the professional manor we are accustomed to and will play a key role in providing our potential clients with a high quality level of service”.



About Paytime

Paytime is a full service integrated payroll solutions provider. We offer a range of payroll services including but not limited to; Paperless Payroll, Complete Tax Service, New Hire Reporting, Time and Attendance Integration and much more. Paytime’s understanding and experience in the payroll industry is unparalleled. Please contact us at 1.440.349.2641 for more information.