Pazusoft Releases Video Cutter, a Brand-New Video Editor That Gives Users More High-Quality and Convenient Video/audio Editing Features Like Video Trimming, Merging, Rotating, and More

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --Pazusoft has just introduced Video Cutter, a brand-new video editor that gives users more high-quality and convenient video/audio editing features like video trimming, merging, rotating, and more. Since November 1, 2021, Pazusoft's official website has made the software available for download on Windows systems.
Pazusoft Video Cutter's main goal is to provide an all-in-one video/audio editor that combines video/audio trimming and editing operations into one software, allowing users to achieve greater efficiency in media file outputs. This type of all-in-one video editor not only makes it easier to use, but it also provides better output quality.
What are Pazusoft Video Cutter's Key Features?
* Trimming Without Loss
With Pazusoft Video Cutter, you may easily remove unwanted elements of a video/audio clip without sacrificing quality. It has a previewing mode that allows for a more precise trimming effect.
* Merging Process That Is Simple
You can combine and merge many short video/audio segments into a single media file with only a few simple clicks. MP4, AVI, MP3, MKV, and more input formats are supported.
* Video Ratio Can Be Changed
The cropping option in Pazusoft Video Cutter allows you to easily modify the video ratio. Users can crop a video to an optimum ratio for uploading or sharing by removing blank areas.
* Additional Editing Options
Pazusoft Video Cutter adds more editing tools to offer the best possible video editing results. Watermarking, altering video effects (brightness, contrast, saturation, color, and so on), and improving video quality are all possible with this fantastic video editor.
* Different Output Formats
Video Cutter supports outputted media files encoded in over 150 formats, allowing playback on a variety of digital devices such as desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets.
Pazusoft Video Cutter also has the following features:
- A clean and intuitive design;
- User-friendly functions;
- Ad-free and virus-free;
- Smooth in-app performance;
- No included malware or malicious extensions;
- Instant previewing option for real-time editing.
About Pazusoft
Pazusoft is a flourishing supplier providing music converter and video converter tools. If you want to know more about PazuSoft, please visit https://www.pazusoft.com/
.