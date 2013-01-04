PBS Series One Square Mile: Texas Seeks Local Input for Square Miles Across the State

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --The PBS documentary series 'One Square Mile: Texas' is seeking local input for nine square miles across the state of Texas. The series looks at contemporary Texas life and culture from the microcosm of square miles nominated by PBS viewers. Season one of the series will air on Texas PBS stations in the fall of 2013.



You can learn more about the series here: http://www.osmtx.com



The nine selected square miles for season one are in:



- Austin (downtown)

- Houston (Montrose)

- San Antonio (King William/Lavaca)

- Fort Worth (south side)

- El Paso (Segundo Barrio)

- Silverton

- Midland

- Nacogdoches

- Port Isabel



You can view all nine square miles here: http://www.osmtx.com/tv/Season_One.html



We are seeking input from local communities to find the interesting stories, people, and perspectives that make up each square mile. The stories might be of a weekly domino tournament at the local barber shop - someone with a large extended family, or someone who is all alone - a new business just starting, or an older business trying to adapt to changing times - a well known restaurant, or someone who helps those without. The possibilities are endless and we would love to hear from everyone!



We are looking for stories that are both representative of the square miles and uniquely interesting. We are not looking for tourist's perspective of each square mile, but rather a first person perspective of what it is like to live in these communities on a day-to-day basis.The five themes we will be filming in season one are:



Community - What role does community play in this square mile. How do residents interact and socialize?



Family - What is the role of family in this square mile? What is it like to live, grow up or raise a family in this square mile?



Work - How do people earn a living in this square mile?



Food - How is food a part of the culture in this square mile?



Future - What is the future of this square mile?



We are looking for the obvious and the obscure. Anyone can make a suggestion on the OSMTX website at:



http://www.osmtx.com/tv/Season_One.html



One Square Mile will be accepting nominations until February 1st, 2013 and begin filming all nine square miles shortly thereafter.



Please, feel free to share this information with anyone who might offer an insider's perspective to these one square miles.