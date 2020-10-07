PC and Consoles Shooter Game Market 2019-2021 Now Available from MarketResearchReports.com

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2020 --PC & Consoles Shooter Game Market Report contains the signals and trends of the shooter genre, shows the empty spots in the industry, least and most presented features, settings, time eras, multiplayer types, and many other options describing every game mentioned.



Goals of PC & Consoles Shooter Game Market Report:

>>Form an up-to-date base on Shooters for Computer and Console platforms;

>>Determine the classification of Shooters established in the global gaming community;

>>Determine indirect indicators of the classification of Shooters;

>>Generate Shooter Datasets from distribution sites for 2019, 2020, 2021;

>>Generate an Indie Shooter Dataset for 2020;

>>Review and comparison of Shooters' indicators and their changes in each year;

>>Identify rising stats and vacant areas in the Shooter genre.



Relevance and timing:



Primary raw data were collected from 05/20/2020 to 07/10/2020;

The processing and analysis of the collected information was carried out in the period from 07/10/2020 to 08/30/2020;



An additional stage of collecting raw data was carried out in the period from 07/22/2020 to 08/15/2020.

Staff time

>>595 hours – raw data collecting;

>>164 hours – data structuring;

>>96 hours – analytical work and conclusions.



Full Version Also Contains

>>XLSX raw data table with:

>>634 Shooters in 2019;

>>681 Shooters in 2020;

>>124 Shooters in 2021;

>>2236 Indie Shooters in Q1-Q2 2020.



25 consolidated tables with additional data based on the Raw Data table:

>>tables with Dynamics and direction of the Indie Shooter market;

>>table with Dynamics of community tag Shooters on the distribution Steam website;

>>table with Most Popular View Among Cross-Platform Shooters;

>>table with Most Popular Mixed Genre of Cross-Platform Shooters;

>>table with Most Popular Platforms Among Cross-Platform Shooters;

>>table with a Most popular view among VR Shooters;

>>table with Most popular mixed-genre among VR Shooters;

>>table with Comparison of average prices for Shooters and VR Shooters;

>>table with a Most popular view among Shooters with In-Game Purchases;

>>table with the Most popular mixed genre of Shooters with In-Game Purchases;

>>table with The ratio of the multiplayer type and game genres (dynamics by year);

>>table with The ratio of the multiplayer type and game genres (dynamics between years);



3 tables with Average indicators of Shooters depending on the price: $0.1 to $15 (Low), $15.1 to $30 (Middle), $30.1 and more (High);



>>table with The depth of genre compatibility with Shooters;

>>table with Dynamics of Free to Play Multiplayer Shooters character;

>>table with Dynamics of Free to Play Shooters by View Type;

>>table with Dynamics of Free to Play Shooters by mixing with the main genres;

>>table with Top Shooters Publishers by year;

>>table with Top Self Published Shooters by Year;

>> 3 tables with Top countries creating Shooters: 2019, 2020, 2021;

>> 1 table with Extended Dataset for Top 5 Shooter Games of 2020.

>> 71 consolidated charts and graphs with analysis and additional information;

Extended additional texts;

Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog.



