PCMS Integrates Google Geocoding and ISO PPC Plus with Atlas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --PCMS, a provider of modern, comprehensive cloud-based IT solutions for P&C insurers, today announced the integration of real-time Google geocoding and ISO™ PPC Plus with Atlas™. Combining geocoding and ISO PPC Plus with Atlas, a comprehensive, real-time P&C administration system, enables carriers to make underwriting decisions on precise geographical locations and obtain exact rating analytics.



Geocoding in Atlas allows real-time pinpoint location of all risks and eliminates the need to manually research every risk on traditional online maps. ISO PPC Plus integration automates the rating assignment process, streamlining the entire location intelligence and rating process. Intelligence location capabilities are accessible from anywhere through all Atlas desktop and mobile applications.



“As an IT provider to property and casualty insurance carriers, our job is much more than providing a functional administration system. We insist that our customers have access to the most advanced capabilities available,” said Mark Goldman, Senior Vice President, PCMS. “Geocoding and ISO integration help our customers pinpoint addresses and provide truly accurate data and rating.”



Geocoding capabilities are standard for all Atlas customers which subscribe to ISO PPC services. United Home Insurance Company started utilizing Atlas location intelligence capabilities in September and is already realizing benefits.



“Using Geocoding through Atlas enables us to shrink our margin of error regarding the capture of actual risk PPC, which had previously eluded us,” said Matthew Miller, Vice President of Operations/Products, United Home Insurance. “We expect this to increase our data integrity significantly, as well as positively impact our premium results. Any discrepancy in location considerably impacts our bottom line.”



About PCMS

