PCMS Names Jack Dennison as Chief Executive Officer

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --DALLAS – September 25, 2013 – PCMS, a provider of modern, comprehensive cloud-based IT solutions for P&C insurers, today announced the appointment of Jack Dennison as chief executive officer. Mr. Dennison brings more than 25 years of strategic leadership with a proven track record of organizational expansion.



“We welcome Jack’s leadership and expertise to the PCMS team,” said Beryl Goldman, president of PCMS. “This exciting partnership with Jack reinforces PCMS’ commitment to delivering the industry’s most comprehensive, modern, web-enabled P&C solutions. We look forward to leveraging Jack’s operational expertise and analytical skills to help take PCMS to the next level.”



Prior to joining PCMS, Mr. Dennison served as general counsel at The Continuum Company and WebMD, and as vice president and deputy general counsel to Computer Sciences Corporation. He managed the operational turnaround at Move, Inc. as its chief operating officer. Mr. Dennison also founded FunnelBrain LLC, an innovative online learning company.



“I believe PCMS has the best technology in the P&C software market, and I’m confident that gives us a competitive advantage as we expand the company,” said Dennison. “I’m excited to be supported by an incredibly talented team with a passion to innovate.”



Mr. Dennison graduated with a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law with honors and received his B.A. with highest honors from the University of Texas at Austin.