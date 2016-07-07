PCS Edventures! Announces New Stem Channel Partner

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --PCS Edventures! Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science and Engineering (STEM) programs and leader in the design and manufacturing of precision technology for drone racing and robotics today announced a new reseller, Educate-Me.net, who will begin reselling PCS Edventures! STEM products effective immediately.



Educate-Me.net, founded in 1990, is a leading multi-channel software/hardware marketer to the K-12 academic markets, which include faculty, staff, educational institutions and public school districts. With offices in New Jersey and South Carolina, Educate-Me.net services schools and districts primarily on the East Coast including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.



Mark Menzella, Educate-Me.net Vice President, said of the agreement, "We have been receiving many inquiries from our sales people regarding STEM education solutions. Our intention is to provide these exciting products to our customers by bundling or recommending add-ons to our existing hardware and software solutions. Our company was thrilled when we found PCS Edventures! and we have already begun working on our back-to-school program launch to include this exciting new STEM lineup."



Dahlton Grover, Channel Partner Development for PCS Edventures! said "Educate-Me.net is a perfect fit for us as they provide hardware and software solutions to schools that can be greatly enhanced by our products. For example, they are a major Chromebook vendor and our robotics development group is planning to release a Chromebook version of our educational robotics package this quarter. We will have one of the few Chromebook robotics solutions available now on the market!"



PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCQB:PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries.



Additional information on our STEAM products is available at http://www.edventures.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, actual results could differ materially from such statements.



