Shenandoah, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --PCS Software is pleased to announce the addition of a comprehensive Notes Payable Management feature set to their Express Accounting system. It will become available in the upcoming Express TMS version 19 release.



Designed to manage loans owed to an outside entity, the new comprehensive set of features records, tracks and organizes payments. The new Notes Payable Management system is well-suited for managing term loans including mortgages, equipment loans, and one-time non-revolving cash loans.



Essentially a loan inventory tool, the manager displays a roster of accounts and corresponding information in an easy to view profile for each loan. It lists notes payable records and provides for easy issue of note payments with remarkable detail. Issued payments can be applied to single payments for individual costs or can be made to multiple loans simultaneously. Additionally, users can link notes payables to assets. This helps analyze and track assets on an asset by asset basis.



Features include…



- Organizes Note Payable transactions and manages activities.

- Integrates data with Asset Management Feature set.

- Posts principal and interest when payments are issued.

- Tracks running principal balances and interest expense.



Though highly comprehensive, the new Notes Payable Manager is not designed to manage lines of credit that are given by a financial institution, loans received from factored invoices or receivables, revolving loans or credit cards.



About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing advanced software for the Trucking Industry since 1997. Focusing on Enterprise Level Integrated Operations and Accounting Management Systems, PCS Software is a top tier software provider serving over a thousand transportation companies in the United States and Canada.



