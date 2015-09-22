Shenandoah, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --PCS Software announces the addition of a comprehensive Asset and Depreciation Management feature set to their proprietary Express Accounting System. The feature set will become available in the upcoming Express TMS version 19 release.



Benefits of the Asset Management feature set include:



- Organizes Fixed Asset transactions and depreciation postings

- Calculates and posts straight-line internal depreciation

- Calculates and reports MACRS tax deprecation

- Automatically posts closing depreciation entries

- Links individual assets to individual notes payable accounts

- Keeps running asset, depreciation, net asset and net cash values



Working from a comprehensive inventory screen the Asset Manager lists individual fixed assets and corresponding depreciation values for each asset. Precise individual records can also be kept allowing the manager to conveniently categorize book depreciation and tax depreciation schedules. This categorization is easily read on a detailed grid reflecting the depreciation for each period of the assets lifespan. The Asset Manager also features a depreciation posting screen for period closing purposes.



About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing advanced software for the Trucking Industry since 1997. Focusing on Enterprise Level Integrated Operations and Accounting Management Systems, PCS Software is a top tier software provider serving over a thousand transportation companies in the United States and Canada.



Media Relations Contact:

Paul Till

paul@pcssoft.com

(281) 419-9500 Phone

http://www.PCSsoft.com