PCS Software Proudly Launches the 19th Version of the Express Transportation Management System

Shenandoah, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2015 --Having 20 years of experience designing the industry's most efficient transportation management software systems, PCS Software announces the latest version of their application. Raising performance levels while reducing labor costs, the 19th version of the Express Transportation Management System is designed to increase their clients' profitability. Used by trucking companies and freight brokers within the full truckload, over-the-road, LTL and intermodal market segments the software simplifies the process and helps transportation service providers manage operations, administration and regulatory compliance, customer service and fleet management.



New software features include:



- All new crisp and clean appearance that is in-keeping with the most modern standards for software design language and interface behavior.



- All new underlying architecture takes advantage of all of the most advanced capabilities inherent in the latest Microsoft .Net Framework.



- Rethought, re-imagined and refined dispatching processes include deeper mobile messaging integration and reduce work while improving operational performance.



- Multiple advanced, sophisticated accounting management feature sets not available in any other transportation management software system.



- Literally hundreds of new features in-place throughout the entire Express TMS suite, each designed to reduce work, improve performance and accountability.



The new version of the Express Transportation Management System will allow large transportation companies to have total control of every work environment within their organization. While this is accomplished, company personnel will enjoy a customized software configuration that specializes in optimizing the performance of each individual.



About PCS Software

PCS Software has been developing advanced software for the Trucking Industry since 1997. Focusing on Enterprise Level Integrated Operations and Accounting Management Systems, PCS Software is a top tier software provider serving over a thousand transportation companies in the United States and Canada.



