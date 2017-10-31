Payment Processing Software Company PDCflow Proudly Maintains Five Star Capterra Rating

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --PDCflow is a payment processing software company that offers accounts receivable functionality and a digital signature service to merchants in need of a way to take and manage payments for their business. The business to business company serves a range of industries such as hospitals, medical billing, law offices and insurance, with a special emphasis on merchants in credit and collections. In the past two years the company has been on the software review website Capterra, it has proudly maintained an overall review average of five out of five stars.



This customer-centered software company is honored by the high level of satisfaction their customers have displayed. PDCflow's customer success team strives to provide ongoing education and support to every merchant their company serves, from the smallest shop to the largest enterprise. The most recent product review rates the company five out of five stars in all four categories included on the site: Ease of Use, Features & Functionality, Customer Support and Value for Money.



Public advocacy such as this means a great deal to PDCflow, especially in such a trusted venue. Capterra allows new customers to make smart purchasing decisions by comparing multiple product features, and supplementing these comparisons through the informed opinions of peers.



About PDCflow

PDCflow is a complete Payment Management Solution that is simple, fast, and secure, so businesses get paid faster. The application allows multi-channel payments, payment authorization with eSignatures, and document delivery for small business to enterprise - all from one central platform.