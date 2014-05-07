PDF Digital Publishing Software for HTML5 Is 30% off for Education Industry Clients

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, a well known company is offering 30 percent discount on the enterprise plan for their education industry clients. The actual price of the Enterprise Plan of Flip HTML5 is $999 but with this exclusive discount, users can save $299.7 on a single order. A single enterprise plan provides 10 user accounts and facilitates 10 users to use the software and its cloud service on 10 different computers at the same time. The plan provides all the functionalities of PDF digital publishing software for HTML5.



When contacted, a spokesperson of the company said, “Yes we are offering 30 percent discount on Enterprise Plan for our education industry clients. With this plan customers can open 10 users account on different computers and take the advantage of uploading more services.” He further added, “Our enterprise plan is more appropriate for both educational and business purposes. We always focus to provide best and affordable services to our customers and aim to continue with the same in times to come as well.”



FlipHTML5 digital publishing software helps users to create unlimited flipbooks. The software is very supportive for educational purposes. It contains various features that help to make a wonderful and impressive flipbook. Some of the features of the software include the ability to convert PDF files to Flipbook, provide a customized look to the e-book and option of adding YouTube videos, audio songs, interactive magazines and photo albums in the flipbooks.



The software contains a number of pre-designed attractive templates that assist users to create their flipbook in different patterns. The software is very prominent in the business industry as well and used by more than 50,000 companies to perform their work in a unique and remarkable way. The enterprise plan contains advertising banners, animation editor, Google AdSense integration, image conversion, password protection, custom background, images, colors and interface languages among others.



For discounts of FlipHTML5, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. is a leading software company that offers cost-effective and user friendly digital software for various industries. The company provides customized publishing solution for various fields such as fashion, game, film and finance among others.