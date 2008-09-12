PDF DRM solution by LockLizard secures market intelligence reports whilst creating new revenue streams

Sidmouth, Devon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2008 -- LockLizard Safeguard has been selected by the premier marketing strategy intelligence organization Contagious Communications (www.contagiousmagazine.com) to protect their quarterly briefing magazine, and special reports, to be distributed in protected PDF format.



Contagious deliver intelligence briefings identifying ideas, trends and innovations behind the world’s most revolutionary marketing strategies. Obviously this is serious intellectual capital, and Contagious do not want it to leak out into the marketplace reducing the value that they bring to their paying customers. LockLizard Safeguard is used to prevent the unauthorized use and misuse of Contagious Communications intellectual property by stopping copying, modifying, screen grabbing, saving and unauthorized distribution of their PDF documents.



Previously the primary delivery mechanism for reports, consultancy events and bespoke projects was print publishing. But the company is moving more and more to electronic distribution, and with that has come the need to both protect and open up new revenue streams.



“We liked the ease of use of Safeguard DRM, both for adding customers and for readily restricting assets. It is a simple system that does as it says. Through being able to diversify our offering to new and current clients as well as expanding our potential for revenue growth we have been able to add an element in which sections of our offering that may not have been able to generate a revenue previously, now are.”



“We evaluated a number of products before choosing LockLizard. We selected them based on functionality and value for money and being the best fit for Contagious moving forwards.”



“We would recommend LockLizard to other companies. I think that a company similar to us would be surprised at the revenue streams that it may open up. It is an easy to use platform so processing and admin times for sales and production staff are greatly reduced.”



About LockLizard Safeguard PDF Security

LockLizard Safeguard PDF Security software protects documents published in PDF format with DRM copy controls and US Government strength, AES 256 bit, encryption. It secures information by preventing copying, modifying, screen grabbing, saving and distribution. In addition the document owner can control whether users can print protected documents, and, if so, how many times. Controls check how documents are used, by whom, for how long, and what can be done with them, in order enforce copyright and document retention policies. Protected information can be revoked at any stage. http://www.locklizard.com/pdf_security.htm



About LockLizard

LockLizard is a DRM vendor that produces document security, pdf security, ebook security, copy protection, and web content encryption products that use DRM technology to protect information from intellectual property theft. Our DRM software prevents copying, printing, screen grabbing, and sharing of information without the use of insecure passwords. http://www.locklizard.com

