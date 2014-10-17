PDF Imposition Tools a-PDF N-Up Page Now Makes It Easy to Combine Several Pages on One PDF Page

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2014 --A-PDF.com announces yet another important tool for users for batch making of PDF Imposition files, maintaining the complex layouts. The new tool has been included in its portfolio and one can download a free trial version of the software to understand its utility.



According to the spokesperson of the company, the software could prove very helpful when it comes to creating foldable booklets with complex imposition layouts. He maintains that the tool is easy to use and one can easily achieve the task of arranging layouts and making batch N-up imposed PDF files to help achieve the desired results. The software allows users to arrange multiple pages in a single array for creating a booklet. The PDF n-up page software has been designed for the professional users to achieve the page imposition task in a user-friendly manner.



The spokesperson reveals that the tool is simple to use and one doesn’t need to have any technical knowledge in order to carry out the task. One can easily arrange the pages on larger sheets without requiring to have a complex technical setup. Users can easily trim pages or rearrange pages to achieve a desired level of imposition for creating a booklet. One can also customize the margins, gutters and other page attributes. Users can choose from N-up, 2-up or 4-up imposition setups to meet their printing needs.



The complete features of the PDF page imposing tool include a professional layout control and the PDF booklet creation and control features. It also supports the split type imposition and one can also adjust margins between each of the pages. The tool also allows to rotate pages, with the options of rotating all and rotating odd/even pages. Using the software, one can achieve the custom imposition attributes with the desired custom page size.



The software is easy to operate and it helps create booklets very fast, as it can n-up hundreds of pages in just a few seconds. It is available at an affordable price and one doesn’t require Adobe Acrobat Pro to use this software.



One can download the free trial version of the software from the link http://www.a-pdf.com/n-up-page/index.htm.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com offers a wide variety of PDF tools, including PDF N-Up Page Tool, pdf page crop tool, pdf text extractor, pdf auto mail sender, pdf to flash converter, pdf splitter, word to pdf converter, pdf merger, pdf image extractor, pdf mailer and other utilities. They have more than 60 products in their portfolio which are easy to use and are available at affordable prices. One can download the software for a free trial and can place an order online for purchasing them with license.