PDF Page Flip Converter from FlipBuilder Holds a Prominent Place in the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --When PDF was found, it became popular among people in all parts of the world in a breeze. However, most of the people don't tend to go through lengthy PDFs. If they do, they would end up getting bored after reading a couple of pages. This created an ideal platform for the popularity of flipbooks.



A variety of tools are available for the people to convert their PDF files into flipbooks. Flip PDF, which was developed by FlipBuilder holds a prominent place out of those PDF page flip converters. As per Fermi Huang, the Chief Engineer of Flipbuilder, this tool has specifically been designed for individuals who want to make their lives easy when converting PDF files into flipbooks. All the features that are available in this tool have been designed for the convenience of users.



With this PDF page flip converter, people will get the opportunity to batch convert PDF files into flipbooks. This would help them save a considerable amount of time as the books don't need to be imported one by one. It is possible for the users to combine several flipbooks into a single flipbook in a matter of seconds. Also, Flip PDF enables users to manage their flipbooks as per the specific needs and requirements.



A variety of backgrounds, scenes, themes, templates and plugins are available for the users of Flip PDF. As a result, they would be able to customize the flipbooks as per their specific needs and requirements. Adding these built-in components to the flipbook would not take time and any person can do it in a few simple steps. The added visual components can then be customized as per the specific requirements of the users. It is also possible for the users to access the online material library in order to gain access to more media content.



Flip PDF comes along with a multilingual media interface. As a result, the users will be able to choose any preferred language out of the list and then proceed with the application. Therefore, it can be considered as one of the best tools available for designers, marketers and publishers who are looking forward to publishing flipbooks. It can help them give life to a unique flipbook without spending much effort and the end output would be an impressive one.



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a software development company that focuses exclusively on digital publishing solutions. It provides numerous digital publishing software programs that help users across the world create amazing digital publications.



