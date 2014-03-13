PDF Page Flip Software by Boxoft.com Has Been Released for Sales from Now On

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Boxoft, a China based company, today announced the commencement of operations. The company would be providing a range of PDF page flip creator, Image processors and other software to customers across the globe. The company also offers special customized software according to the needs of customers at very affordable prices.



The flagship offering of the company is Boxoft PDF to Flipbook Pro that helps users to convert PDF files to flip books, while adding a range of page flipping effects as well as multimedia. It also allows users to include YouTube video, text, sound files, flash, images, links, photo slideshows and shapes in their flip book. Users can also insert scrolling text and coordinate with recording audio.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our company. We are offering vast range of products to our customers along with round the clock customer support in case they face any problem with our software. We welcome the valuable suggestion and feedback of our customers since it helps us to improve our products.” He further added, “We aim to be the leading company when it comes to offering software and applications.”



Boxoft PDF to Flipbook Pro also provides its users a Command line mode for making various flipping books with page-flipping effect. This unique software also offers users various types of colored templates including float, spread, classical and neat. The site keeps on updating its different kinds of themes regularly so that it offers something new to users every time.



Boxoft PDF to Flipbook Pro also allows users to save stunning flip book in four formats - exe, Html, Zip and App. They can also make a mobile version in order to play it on devices running on iOS and Android.



Some of the major software offered by the company includes Boxoft PDF to Flipbook Pro, Boxoft Office to Flipbook Pro, Boxoft Image to PDF, Boxoft PDF to Flipbook, Boxoft PDF to Flipbook for Mac, Boxoft PDF Security and Boxoft Batch TimeStamp to Photo and a lot more.



About Boxoft

Boxoft is a new company that offers a wide range of products like Flipbook Creators, Image processors and many others. Visit http://www.boxoft.com/ to learn more about it.