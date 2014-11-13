PDF to Digital Catalog Software Upgraded with New Demos by PUB HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --PUB HTML5 PDF to digital catalog application, the leading digital publishing solution, today released a new update that continues to build on their position as a provider of innovative online publishing tools. The new version includes an updated gallery of sample digital catalogs for Louis Vuitton, Bratt Decor Furniture and HM.



“The example publications are there to show publishers and designers what can be done. We really took advantage of the format, embedding links to web content and making an immersive, rich, and engaging experience for the customer,” said Anna Lee, chief designer of PUB HTML5. “The best part is that any business can create beautiful online catalogs just by importing their existing catalog in PDF format.”



Then digital catalog software takes over, allowing users to add animations, hot spots that link to web content, dynamic text and photo slideshows directly into the publication. PUB HTML5 is designed for ease of use so that any business can reach a larger audience than with a website alone.



Due to the powerful, cross-platform nature of HTML5, digital catalogs created with PUB HTML5 are 100% mobile-ready without any additional changes. PUB HTML5 publications are automatically optimized for use on a phone, tablet, desktop, or any other internet display device. This ensures that publishers will be able to reach their intended audience, regardless of what device or platform a customer uses to access a publication.



PUB HTML5 is available on a “freemium” basis. Users can try a completely free version to see it in action. Later users can upgrade to a subscription that has additional features if needed. Anyone interested in trying PUB HTML5 can visit the website at http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is the leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software. The PUB HTML5 app is available for Windows and Mac and has earned a CNET editor’s rating of 5 stars. PUB HTML5 is ideal for publishing any type of multi-page digital or printed content such as magazines, catalogs, brochures and reports.?