PDF to Flash Book Software Is Released in Affordable Price

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2014 --Flippagemaker is offering its flipbook creator at affordable prices for small business owners. Providing software at reasonable prices is especially useful for the users who have small business and cannot afford purchasing a high priced alternative. FlipBook Creator has become the major PDF to flash software for small business in 2014. This software has won a number of users since released a few years ago. The company keeps on updating the program frequently. FlipBook Creator helps users create PDF to high quality flip book at just $99.



The software helps people design stunning digital catalog with impressive flash page flipping effect and also helps users publish the e-catalog online easily. The company provides its users perfect digital printing solutions.



FlipBook Creator has a number of features that are helpful for publishing an online book. Users can alter the background and themes for the catalog, brochures easily and can put in audio file with an animated assistant in order to set up product catalog.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes, we are offering FlipBook Creator at the most affordable prices so that most users get helps to grow their businesses. We want to help both big and small business owners to get success with ease. It helps them make their presentation look fabulous by adding a number of creative effects”. He further added, “We are a reputed company for offering exceptional solutions for digital printing and digital publishing product and aim to offer a number of new and innovative software in times to come.”



Flippagemaker is offering a number of effective products that include PDF to FlipBook Tools for building flash flipbooks from PDF files, digital guides, digital catalogs, digital magazines, digital books and internet directories. Another product is Office to FlipBook Tools that is the leading software for creating a PowerPoint presentation to flash flip book and flash photo album.



About Flippagemaker.com

Flippagemaker.com is a business software company that provides digital publishing tools for creating impressive books and magazines for both business owners and home work. Start publishing online page flip publications by visiting http://www.flippagemaker.com/.