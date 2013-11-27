PDF to FlipBook Creator Provides a Low-Cost Way to Expand Digital Publishing

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2013 --The popularity of eBooks is increasing more and more each year. According to recent research, approximately 73% of parents plan to purchase eBooks for their children this year. That is an increase of 7% from last year. Even though the number of people purchasing these eBooks is growing, the amount that people are planning to spend is decreasing. In order to stay competitive, publishers will need low-cost, dynamic tools to help them publish their books.



FlipBook Creator is just that tool. An HTML5 or Flash flipbook can be created in just minutes from a PDF document. Hundreds of animated backgrounds, predesigned templates, and 3D images will give any publication a new look and feel. Children’s books come to life when they become interactive.



Publishers are not the only ones who can benefit from this extraordinary tool. Business people will see their presentations and documents come to life in an interactive and more professional page-turning flipbook. The PDF to flipbook software can detect bleeds in PDF’s, adjust different page sizes within the original file, allow the user to define settings for automatic page flips, and many more features. Flipbooks can easily be shared through Flippagemaker’s own cloud service, FTP, email, and other methods of file transfer. Final products can be published on the web or downloaded on multiple mobile devices, like iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets.



FlipBook Creator is available for multiple Windows platforms and Mac. A single standard license is only $99 and includes upgrades for life. There is nothing more to pay, ever. The professional edition offers more than 10 other exciting features not found in the standard software for the low cost of $299.



FlipPageMaker Software Co, Ltd was China based company established in 2008 to provide easy to use digital publishing tools. The company aims to providing users with the best software to create an exciting experience in the digital publishing world. Flipbook Creator is the star product of this software company.



