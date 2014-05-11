PDF to Flipbook Pro for Mac Software Is Available for Free Trial

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2014 --The world is becoming more creative by embracing new technologies. And now, China based Flippagemaker Software Company introduces their pdf to flipbook pro for Mac, for people to create interactive digital e-books for the Mac platform. Their Windows based Flippagemaker is already popular software for people to create flipbook with page turn effects, and this software is supposed to bring a whole lot of creativity and convenience for the Mac users who are in the field of digital content creation.



The software is easy to use and one can easily convert a 500-page PDF document into a digital flipbook in less than 3 minutes. It allows adding of multimedia objects such as images, videos, audio, etc. in order to make the flipbook more presentable for the audience. The software has many exceptional features that will provide Mac users with the desired capabilities for creating more powerful presentations in this digital era. The software works with Mac 10.5.6 or higher versions. One can use the software to create flipbooks on any device that is loaded with Mac OS, and the flipbook can be accessed in all devices such as PCs, laptops, iPhone, iPad or Android devices.



The software comes with more than 30 pre-designed templates which allow Mac users to quickly start the flipbook creation work, and they can try to achieve a customized look and feel for their digital content. It also comes with a number of flipping styles and 2D themes, which can further help a user to create flipbooks with unique attributes. The spokesperson of the company maintains that the flipbook software pro for Mac is becoming very popular among the Mac users for its great features and the customization abilities.



Moreover, the software facilitates content distribution in a simple but widespread manner. One can easily publish the flipbook online, offline or can create copies on CD. It also allows publishing content on the web, social media networks such as Facebook and YouTube. There is a host of exceptional features that make the software the best flipbook creator for Mac users. One may learn more about its features and functionalities by following the link http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker-pro-mac/.



About Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd. is a China based creator of a wide array of digital publishing tools and software for business and the homework. The company was established in 2008 and since then it has been remarkably recognized for introducing cost-effective, feature-rich and user-friendly flip page maker products and digital publishing tools. Headquartered in China, the company has a branch office in Hong Kong and clients across the world.