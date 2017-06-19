PDF to Flipbook WordPress Software—AnyFlip Makes Full Use of Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --Now WordPress is hot to build the perfect website. AnyFlip, leading PDF to flipbook WordPress takes this into consideration and allows users to publish the interactive flipbook as WordPress plugin, which can be activated on WordPress website and optimize the website performance.



It has been a great step for the marketers to publish the page flip content online. AnyFlip PDF to flipbook WordPress software has been recognized as the best tool to create the interactive content. AnyFlip allows users to enrich the content with multimedia, such as video, audio and flash. If needed, they can also apply advanced function to the added content.



To boost website traffic, AnyFlip enables users to create the HTML5 flipbook which can be easily reached by users all over the world with mobile devices. The created flipbook WordPress supports mobile reading. Besides, it is easy to share the flipbook on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



"We aim to offer the best for you and meet all your demands. AnyFlip is going to figure out more advanced features to meet the Internet development," said Jason Chan, CEO of AnyFlip, "the WordPress website will be the future trend. And the flipbook WordPress plug-in will be of help on website optimization. It will never let you down with the great function."



For users to know best of the flipbook activity on the website, AnyFlip allows users to integrate Google Analytics to track the readers' behaviors. In this way, users can know how many people click, read and share the flipbook. As a result, they can better improve the content.



For more details, please visit AnyFlip site to free download the PDF to flipbook WordPress software to have a try.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip Company is the young digital flipbook software developer which provides the comprehensive digital publishing services for the users. It is developed with the free online platform for the users to publish content online with ease.