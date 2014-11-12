PDF to HTML5 eBook Software Has Been Enhanced with Digital Bookcase Feature

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --PUB HTML5, a leading platform solution enabling users to create HTML5 and CSS3 eBook from PDF, recently added a digital bookcase functionality to their online software.



PUB HTML5’s bookcase is customizable and designed to aid in the use of online flipbook management. It can be easily embedded into a web page and is incredibly useful to online e-book retailers and e-magazine websites. Contents stored on the bookcase can be viewed within the bookcase window itself, offering users an easy preview of the book’s content. There is also sorting capability and a search function.



The digital bookcase is just one of the offerings within the multi-function software suite. PUB HTML5 users are capable of uploading PDFs and creating digital publications. Once the document is uploaded, viewers can take advantage of features such as pre-designed templates and a page and animation editor. The documents can then be viewed on a variety of devices such as a desktop, a tablet computer, or a smartphone.



Jason Chen, chief technology officer for PUB HTML5 said, “We are proud to announce the Bookcase functionality for our valuable users. This is a new breakthrough of online digital publishing platform.” He further added, “We always bring something new to our software in order to make it more useful and interesting for our customers. We are also planning to add many more exciting features in times to come.”



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a leading digital publication solution that enables users to upload digital publications and transform them into engaging media experiences compatible with PC, tablet, and mobile devices. Since 2010, it has hosted over 260,000 publications and more than 30,000 organizations and individuals have used the software. PUB HTML5 is headquartered in Hong Kong.



For more information, please visit the official PUB HTML5 website at http://pubhtml5.com/