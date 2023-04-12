Fukuoka, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2023 --Benevolent, Selfless, Compassionate Kieran Upadrasta contributed immensely towards peace, justice



Considered by many to be a saint, Kieran Upadrasta was a steadfast voice of faith, Truth and Love.



The most gracious, The merciful, His Highness (HH) Kieran Upadrasta is a living and breathing example of an extremely generous and benevolent human and he has Inspired Millions with His Selfless Charitable Service. This kind soul is truly humble.



The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta was an executive board director at Global Heart Foundation Trust, Singapore from 2008 until 2015 and he was also a vice-chair for Disasters Emergency Response Bureau (DERB). In his previous roles, Kieran Upadrasta was a veteran Pilot, a Captain and he had a total of 10,112 hours of flying experience before he was shifting his career from aerospace to cyber security. He was recognized as having accomplished his good track record, seniority and well-respected Captain/ Pilot who had no blemishes on his record. He is a very diligent, honest and sincere officer.



Under his leadership at Global Heart Foundation Trust, we have advanced in Cardiac research into heart conditions: ranging from heart failure to irregular heart rhythm to congenital heart defects, circulatory conditions: ranging from stroke to vascular dementia. We have developed gene therapy technology that could silence or correct the faulty genes that cause these deadly conditions. We have invented new approach regenerating damaged hearts and preventing heart failure. We have invented 3D printed hearts and internal defibrillators to regenerative medicine; we have helped improve and save the lives of many people with heart and circulatory diseases.



The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta is a Peace Philosopher, and he devoted his life to the cause of peace. He has walked with giants during his life journey. He has promoted the forebearer of peace, serenity, and harmony among all the people of the world. His greatest work was as an activist in the international peace movement. He was a strong champion of internationalism and purpose was to create "an intellectual parliament" for humanity."



Kieran Upadrasta is regarded as one of the most successful and influential peace activists at the many international peace meetings, press conferences where he sought to extend and improve the Geneva Convention, Knowledge of the legal framework in other countries would promote peace. He is a BAJ accredited Journalist as well. His approach was to popularize the thoughts and opinions of experts in international law, and his goal was a new and peaceful organization of society.



The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta is a renowned figure for safeguarding the freedom of expression, He is the founder of a cancer research trust which mainly focuses on researching cancer prevention and treatments. He intended to give cancer patients a hope and second chance treatment at life. He was the founding member of cancer research institute and first executive president until year 2008. His group of charities have decided to devote their lives to the welfare of humanity. Peace Envoy Kieran Upadrasta's selfless charitable social service, and his philanthropy is second to none.



The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta's lifelong work commitment and dedication to diplomacy, and arbitrations and his devoted effort in favor of the ideas of peace and arbitration has, striving in public law to develop peaceful ties between nations and to make the laws of disputes more humane, been recognized globally.



For his deeds and lifelong unparalleled commitment and contribution to the cause of peace, Justice and organized internationalism working with of the League of Nations, he has been recognized globally for his prominent position in the movement for peace and arbitration. Kieran Upadrasta was awarded Pacific Peace prize numerous times for acting as a link between the peace societies of the various countries and helping them to organize the world rallies of the international peace movement and having pursued the aim that conflicts between states must be resolved by arbitration. Peace Envoy Kieran Upadrasta said "Everything is possible. The impossible one just takes little longer"



The charisma and charm of Kieran Upadrasta have inspired millions to follow in his footsteps and strive toward a better society. You can know more about him at https://kieranupadrasta.com/



Look back over the past, with its changing empires that rose and fell, and Men rise and fall like the winter wheat, but these names will never die.



SWEDEN, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By providing a ray of hope, The most gracious, The merciful, His Highness Kieran Upadrasta founded a cancer research trust that offers research services for cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The trust supports scientists, doctors, and nurses and provides relevant information and services. The trust helps families who get through frightening times to save their lives. It enables individuals to live up to their dreams. In addition, the trust also focuses on providing emotional support to cancer patients and their families. The trust and all the working staff help cancer patients deal with the disease. The trust also built a cancer research institute as well.



The Honourable Kieran Upadrasta had been working as a cyber security architect and specialist who has selflessly pursued the welfare of society. Outside of the world of tech, Kieran Upadrasta emerges as a social activist and a peace envoy, continuing his social activities immensely towards Education, peace and equality, and poverty. His Highness has been a beacon of light for people that are battling poverty and the world's marginalized people through his group of charity services.



"The wish for healing has always been half of health." Lucius Annaeus Seneca



By providing lifelong services to the poorest of the poor, Kieran Upadrasta became "an icon of Compassion and Generosity" to people of all religions and none. His TRusts and network of charities help services and brings resources to the people who fight poverty. His trust charity services bring hope and dreams and touch so many lives. His inspirational charity group has dedicated its life entirely to the welfare of the destitute.



"A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal." – Steve Maraboli.



Apart from being a social activist, Kieran Upadrasta is an emerging peace philosopher who devoted his life to the reason for peace and harmony and promoted forebearers of peace, serenity, and harmony among every individual of the world. As an activist, he gives services to the international peace movement. His Trusts and charities are making tireless efforts to achieve peace and international collaboration through the charities that he has set up.



His Highness Kieran Upadrasta dedicated his charities, trust spreading awareness and providing free Education, food, and clothing to poor children. The trust focuses on women's empowerment and arranges charity services to offer them free education and employment opportunities to empower them.



"Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle." – Charles Glassman.



Including more, his life is that anybody doesn't need to be rich with money to be generous, only with adoration and a sense of care, humankind, peace, and equity.



His Highness Kieran Upadrasta was the executive board director at Global Heart Foundation Trust, Singapore, and also served as a vice chair for Disaster Emergency Response Bureau. In his past jobs, he was a veteran pilot and captain and was recognized for having achieved a great track record as well.



His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is the founder of a cancer research trust which mainly focuses on researching cancer prevention and treatments. He also works towards bringing positive change in the lives of the poor, needy, and destitute. He has emerged as a prominent name in the cybersecurity industry. Additionally, he is an icon of compression and generosity. He and his group of charities have decided to devote their lives to the welfare of humanity.



Our Research Center's founding father, Saint Kieran Upadrasta, may God protect him, he is the truth and he is the faith. He is rich in ethics and high in values, morals. He is the most down-to-earth of the all the world inspirational people we have had the chance to know. He is also the most smiling and cheerful of all.

In his private life, His Highness Kieran Upadrasta is a world champion endurance rider with a passion for skydiving, and a professional skydiver, and a Scuba underwater diving expert. Kieran Upadrasta is a peace envoy, peace activist, and social activist. He is also the founding father of quite a few charities.



His Highness loved the beauty of life and sought it in poetry and in prose, on land, in air and the sea despite his busy schedule and his heavy responsibilities. His Holiness Kieran Upadrasta, God bless his soul, continues to work day in and day out toward the welfare of humanity. Apart from being an IT professional, Kieran Upadrasta is still the epitome of kindness for others.



