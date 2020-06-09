Peace for Okinawa Coalition Endorses Brian Evans for U.S. Congress 2020

Kahului, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --The Peace For Okinawa Coalition has formally endorsed Brian Evans for U.S. Congress 2020, Hawaii District 2.



"On behalf of the Peace For Okinawa Coalition, I am pleased to endorse Mr. Brian Evans for U.S. Congress," announced Robert Kajiwara, Ph.D. A.B.D., founder and president of the Peace For Okinawa Coalition. "Evans is the first and so far only U.S. politician to publicly express his support for the rights of both the Okinawan and Hawaiian people. We are very grateful for Brian's support."



Evans tweeted his support for Kajiwara's petition to stop the construction of the military base at Henoko, Okinawa. The petition has over 212,000 signatures, and has been endorsed by a number of celebrities, including Dr. Brian May of the rock band Queen.



Evans has also called for the protection of Hawaii's Mauna Kea from the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope construction project, as well as the closure of Pohakuloa Training Area and remunerations for Hawaiians. He has stated his support for the self-determination of both Hawaiians and Okinawans.



Evans is running as a Democratic, identifies himself as a Progressive, and supports Universal Basic Income (UBI), medical error prevention, canceling student debt, and a raise in teachers pay.



For more on Brian Evans, please check his website, BrianEvansForHawaii.com and Twitter @becongress.



