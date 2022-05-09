Peachstate Windows Deals in Cedar Shake Siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2022 --Back in the day, cedar shakes and shingles were commonly used for homes with a light brown roof that looked like a charming log cabin or a fairy tale cottage. Today, most modern residences use asphalt shingles to add curb appeal.



Peachstate Windows Inc helps customers create their dream homes by combining personal style with practical efficiency. That's where cedar shake siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia comes so handy.



One of the biggest reasons behind the increasing popularity of cedar shakes and shingles is that they outshine asphalt shingles by decades. Having such super durable siding in place means chances are almost nil for roof replacement following a storm. While the colors of the wood shingles are temporary, they require relatively little maintenance over the course of their time on the roof.



Cedar is good insulation. A cedar roof keeps the interior of the home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter by acting as a protective barrier to the elements while saving energy and money.



Peachstate Windows Inc is glad to talk to customers about the different options available in cedar shake styles from Nichiha and James Hardie. Being one of the most robust and most durable types of wood, cedar shingles can last through strong winds, rain, or hail for 30-50 years or more.



It is much more resistant to water damage, mold, or moss than other types of roofing material. This makes cedar shakes and shingles a smart long-term investment, adding extra value to the property.



Termites and other insects stay away from cedar wood because it has a natural chemical that they don't like. Cedar mulch in the front yard can help prevent termites on the ground, and cedar shakes and shingles can help prevent termites on the roof.



For more information on Hardie board siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, visit https://www.peachstatewindows.com/hardie-plank-hardie-board-siding-kennesaw-smyrna-alpharetta-ga/.



Call 770-485-8011 for details.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers window, siding, and door installation and replacement services to people across Roswell, Woodstock, Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta.