Peachstate Windows Helps Add Beauty and Value to the House with Cedar Shake Siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --Siding is a crucial component of the outside of any house. Whether it is vinyl, wood, cedar, or aluminum siding, one must maintain and care for the home annually to keep it healthy and beautiful. When it comes to cedar siding, much upkeep is required, though the visual appeal may be worth the extra effort.



Peachstate Windows brings experience and expertise in creating stunning accents with Cedar shake siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia. The company can get the job done with utmost precision for those looking for professional siding replacement contractors to install or replace siding.



Cedar shake siding has the advantage of being a visually appealing siding option since cedar is a timeless, classic material that has been around for a long time. One may apply a finish, oil, or stain to the cedar shake siding to create an appearance that will add character to their house that they will enjoy for years.



Cedar shake siding is also long-lasting because it resists degradation caused by water or insects. Cedar also has natural preservatives that destroy fungus and germs. It is also a safe, ecologically beneficial renewable resource that is biodegradable, so once cedar siding has served its purpose, there is a less environmental concern.



When stained, cedar is quite appealing, and certain species, such as white cedar, become more visually pleasant with time. It may be cut into various designs, including beveled or classic shingles or shakes. It has a timeless charm that most other types of siding tend to imitate. Superior sound and thermal insulation complement this aesthetic attractiveness.



Cedar is entirely biodegradable, so it is an excellent choice for environmentally friendly housing. It may be easily painted or stained to provide the desired aesthetic. It may also be used in almost any architectural style. Cedar is easy to install, making it a fantastic DIY project, unlike other options. Cedar siding may last up to 75 years if properly maintained and pre-stained for further weatherproofing.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers window, siding, and door installation and replacement services to people across Roswell, Woodstock, Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta.