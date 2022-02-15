Peachstate Windows, Inc. Specializes in Hardie Plank in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2022 --The demand for Hardie Plank Siding is increasing day by day. Because of its various benefits, many people are choosing Hardie plank siding over other siding options.



Nothing beats siding replacement when it comes to transforming the outside of a home and increasing its curb appeal. Peachstate Windows, Inc. is a well-known siding company that provides a wide range of siding services. They can help clients with a flawless siding installation or siding repair in Marietta, Woodstock, Roswell, and Atlanta, Georgia.



Peachstate Windows, Inc. in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, provides a range of alternatives for customers seeking the most popular siding, including Hardie board siding and Hardie Plank in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia.



Peachstate Windows, Inc. is committed to providing homeowners in Alpharetta, Athens, Marietta, Acworth, Atlanta, Kennesaw, and the surrounding areas with the best-selling house siding.



Hardie siding stands out from the crowd, thanks to its fiber cement engineering, designed to withstand the elements while providing years of gorgeous color and design. Furthermore, improved siding replacement and siding installation construction contribute to increased and enhanced protection for the home.



Fiber cement siding is less costly than wood siding, and it resists swelling, cracking, and buckling. Hardie board siding is designed to provide clients with the highest possible performance in a specific environment.



ColorPlus® Technology improves fading, chipping, and cracking resistance. James Hardie siding comes with a 30-year, non-prorated warranty, ensuring prolonged life to the siding while also enhancing the house's value.



Hardie plank siding puts everything together for long-lasting performance as long as people love the curb appearance of their houses. The Dream CollectionTM now includes hundreds of hues, such as Classic Lights & Darks, Grays & Neutrals, Blues & Greens, Earth Tones, and Peaceful Pastels.



Peachstate Windows provides siding prepared for paint and greige, neutral, or rich colors when matching a certain color.



For more information on siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, visit https://peachstatewindows.com/siding-replacement-acworth-alpharetta-atlanta-marietta-ga/



Call (770) 485-8011 for more details.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers window, siding, and door installation and replacement services to people across Roswell, Woodstock, Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta.