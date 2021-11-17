Peachstate Windows, Inc Specializes in Hardie Plank Siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2021 --When it comes to house siding, Hardie Plank is the most durable option. It is even more resistant to wear and tear than vinyl. Also known as fiber cement, the product is the most energy-efficient of all siding options and is manufactured to endure everything nature, or people may throw at it.



Hardie plank siding material is composed of a mix of cementitious elements and cellulose. Three basic components are used to make the material: cellulose fiber, Portland cement, and sand. They're also available in various grain patterns, such as stucco, smooth, and wood grain. On the other hand, its wood content has little to do with its distinct wood grain look, which is generally the result of embossed texture.



The embossed texture on Hardie plank siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, is empowered to provide a realistic wood grain simulation and visually break up the flat surfaces and give the boards a richer appearance. The cedar mill selects and custom colonial types of Hardie plank have a wood grain pattern that makes them appear and feel like wood siding. Peachstate Windows, Inc follows the guideline while installing the siding.



Peachstate Windows, Inc is all set to provide the property a completely new look and increase its curb appeal when it comes to new siding installation. They employ skilled siding replacement contractors to help install or replace siding for clients. Their service mantra is dependability and excellence. With them, clients can select from a variety of siding replacement alternatives.



The installation of new siding on the home is one of their most popular services. Siding replacement may provide any home with improved weather protection while also increasing the aesthetics of the house and property. Curb appeal has a significant role to play in making the first impression. Luckily, the modern home siding is way more significant than those previously used. Modern siding comes in a broader range of colors, styles, and warranties, among other benefits. The only thing that makes modern home siding a fantastic choice is less requirement for upkeep.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers services associated with window, door, and siding replacement to people across Georgia.