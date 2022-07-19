Peachstate Windows Offers Vinyl Replacement Windows in Kennesaw and Smyrna, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2022 --Vinyl replacement windows are synonymous with superior technology and low maintenance. Old drafty windows can only add to the energy bill and inconvenience.



There is no sense in letting the old window suck up money. Understandably, more homeowners are choosing vinyl windows over older windows. Not only do they increase the home's value, but they also stand up to the damage from light, weather, and insects.



Additionally, they are easy to clean, meaning less time spent vacuuming, shining, and mopping. Access to both sides of the glass simplifies the cleaning process, reducing the time spent on maintenance.



Today, vinyl windows have 66% of the market share. Over the past five years, vinyl has experienced a 3% growth rate, and people are beginning to understand how vinyl is a better choice than other types of windows.



Peachstate Windows specializes in vinyl replacement windows in Kennesaw and Smyrna, Georgia that involve enhanced features and aesthetics. The reason these windows are so popular is the materials they are made of. They use PVC (polyvinyl chloride), stronger than aluminum or vinyl. These vinyl windows do not crack and are resistant to high heat temperatures, making them ideal for areas exposed to extreme heat during the summer months.



As a leading window installer, Peachstate Windows takes pride in its work and how they do it. Their dedication and craftsmanship enable them to deliver the best quality products and services that they can to their customers.



From double-hung windows to single-hung windows, Peachstate Windows is equally at handling all types of window installation needs of their clients.



Unobstructed views, superior energy efficiency, and excellent craftsmanship set their windows apart. Mi is the clear choice for vinyl picture windows, offering everything from double-pane glass and beveled external edges to welded vinyl mainframes and custom upgrades such as tempered glass, different colors, and grid choices.



For more information on siding installation in Kennesaw and Atlanta, Georgia, visit https://www.peachstatewindows.com/siding/.



Call 770-485-8011 for details.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers window, siding, door installation, and replacement services to people across Roswell, Woodstock, Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta.