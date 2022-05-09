Peachstate Windows Specializes in Hardie Board Siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2022 --When it comes to siding, Hardie Plank Siding is rated first. James Hardie siding materials combine the warmth and charm of wood with the strength and minimal maintenance of fiber cement. They come with a limited transferable product warranty for up to thirty years against delamination, rotting, cracking, chipping, etc.



Millions of homes have opted for James Hardie Hardie Plank siding installation and are delighted with its beauty, durability, and value. According to the experts, re-siding homes with fiber-cement siding in the mid-range or larger categories delivers the best return on investment.



With Hardie board siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, the design options are endless. They are available in 23 standard colors that can be mixed and matched with the various siding and trim options to provide homeowners the freedom to design their unique style.



Flame-resistant fiber cement is essential to the safety of the home. Vinyl siding melts when exposed to heat or flame, whereas wood-based siding burns. James Hardie is a fire-resistant material that is incombustible.



Most homeowners prefer fade-resistant fabric. Lower-grade vinyl siding is also prone to fading. As a result, when its original beauty fades, matching color with a replaced piece can be very challenging. ColorPlus Technology is used in Hardie Plank Siding. At the factory, they are given a baked-on finish. It provides up to a 30% increase in fade resistance. One may change the siding color if one wants to.



Those looking for the most popular siding in America must go no further than several options of James Hardie, such as Hardie plank and Hardie board siding. Thanks to Peachstate Windows, James Hardie's best-selling home siding is now available in Alpharetta, Smyrna, Marietta, Acworth, Atlanta, Kennesaw, and the surrounding areas.



If anything distinguishes James Hardie siding from the competition, it has to be the fiber cement architecture engineered to endure the weather while providing years of spectacular color and design. Peachstate Windows is also recognized for its dedication and craftsmanship, exemplified in sophisticated siding replacement and siding installation construction to offer superior quality and protection for one's property.



For more information on cedar shake siding in Atlanta and Marietta, Georgia, visit https://www.peachstatewindows.com/cedar-shake-siding-atlanta-marietta-kennesaw-smyrna-acworth-alpharetta-ga/.



Call 770-485-8011 for details.



About Peachstate Windows

Peachstate Windows offers window, siding, and door installation and replacement services to people across Roswell, Woodstock, Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta.