Peak Performance Plus to Hold Two Upcoming Seminars

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Peak Performance Plus LLC is pleased to announce it will hold two seminars throughout the month of September. The first seminar, Navigating the New Healthcare World, will be held on September 18th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Holiday Inn Express in Phoenix situated at Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard (4575 E Irma Ln). Led by Miriam Sterk, LCSW and Dr. Sam Sterk as well as Mr. Jerry Kaster, this seminar will discuss the following topics:



- Recipe for Your Successful Healthcare Plan

- Is your doctor still your doctor?

- What do you really know about your benefits?

- How can wellness improve your health and reduce your healthcare expenses?

-Who would you turn to if you needed home care which could avoid costly medical expenses?



The workshop is FREE but RSVP is required.



The second event will be held on September 27th, 2014 from 9 am to 5 pm and will be led by Dr. Sam Sterk of Peak Performance Plus LLC. He is offering a one-day course/seminar for hypnotists entitled The A, B, C’s of Sports Hypnosis.



Space is limited to the first 15 people who register. The last day to register is September 22, 2014. RSVP and advanced registration is required simply by calling 480-767-0956 or by emailing peakplus@aol.com. The cost of this one day seminar is $249.00 and it includes a workbook, a catered lunch and a professional certificate of course completion. This course will be held at the office of Peak Performance Plus LLC. The skills taught are ideal for Hypnotists who wish to expand their skill and knowledge base in working with athletes. Mastering these new skills may also increase your income as reported by many previous attendees. Hypnotists have also reported that upon completing the course they felt much more prepared to help athletes.



To find out more information about Peak Performances Plus, its seminars and how to register, call 480-767-0956 or email peakplus@aol.com.



Sam Sterk, Ph.D.

Peak Performance Plus LLC

Tel/Fax 480-767-0956

Cell: 480-861-6718

peakplus@aol.com

http://www.peakplusaz.com

http://www.azolderadultplacement.com