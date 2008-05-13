Peak5 Joins the Membership of a National Financial Services Association

Centennial, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2008 -- Peak5 has recently joined the membership of the American Financial Services Association (AFSA) to align with other companies who support voluntary best practices and the exploration of new ideas and opportunities to enhance the industry.



AFSA represents consumer and sales finance companies, vehicle finance companies, industrial banks, mortgage lenders, card issuers, retail financial services providers, commercial finance companies and independently owned and operated consumer finance companies. Although it is diverse, AFSA's membership is united by its main goal of serving the credit needs of consumers and businesses.



Peak5 is positioned to provide a unique set of resources for other AFSA members including their benchmark program, Test Drive Peak5. This proprietary program is designed for other lenders to test their internal servicing strategies. Test Drive aligns with the goal of vehicle financers to stay on top of regulatory and compliance issues while maintaining best practices.



“We are pleased to welcome Peak5 to the AFSA membership,” said Sheilah Harrison, AFSA’s Vice President of Membership Services. “The association truly values the many contributions provided by its Associate Members.”



This new relationship is vital to the strategic interests of Peak5 as a start up company. “Our membership with AFSA provides Peak5 a unique opportunity to interact with members across the financial services spectrum. The introduction of Peak5’s Test Drive program delivers the checks and balances that AFSA members’ desire,” states Kevin Barry, CEO of Peak5.

